Why Abortion Is At The Center Of The 2016 Election — & What Women Think

Neither Joanne nor Blaire said they regret having an abortion.



"I am looking forward to planning my pregnancy, to sitting down and saying, ‘Hey, I want kids,’ and then taking the steps for that, and knowing that I am stable in every way I can be and bring this new person into the world and nurture them into an awesome adult," Joanne said. "I do feel, in some ways, that abortion is a parenting decision because it’s deciding what type of parent I want to be. And if I’m not able to be that type of parent right now, then abortion is the way to go."



Blaire said that when she learned she was pregnant, her sister-in-law was also expecting. Sometimes, she said, she looks at her nephew and thinks about the choice she made.



"I do see my nephew and I wonder what would have happened if…" she said. "Then I am like, well, because I didn’t, I’ve been able to do all this. I’ve been able to travel, have my job and my house and all these different things. I think it’s very normal to think about the 'what if' with anything in life, but at the end of that thought, the answer is always: I’m okay with that decision."



She also has a strong message for those who are trying to take that decision away from her.



"Women know what they need, and abortion is necessary for us to accomplish our goals," Blaire said. "For us to be able to raise healthier children when we already have them, for us to be able to move forward in our jobs and in our lives. So get out of our way, basically."



*Ed. note: Names have been changed to protect subjects' identities, at their request.

