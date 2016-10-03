Everything You Need To Know About Mike Pence

Update: Mike Pence will make his national debate stage debut Tuesday, as he faces off against Democrat Tim Kaine in the election's first and only scheduled vice presidential debate. Before you tune in, take a few minutes to learn more about the man Donald Trump has chosen as his number two.



Update July 15, 2016:Vice presidential nominee Mike Pence got his turn on the Republican National Convention stage Wednesday, introducing himself "to those of you who don't know me, which is most of you."



The Indiana governor mostly stuck to the basics during his Wednesday night speech at the Quicken Loans Arena. He touched on his own biography — both in office and as a father. He delivered crowd-pleasing lines about Trump’s work ethic, the GOP's approach on taxes, foreign policy and national security, and the need to defeat the Democrats in November.



And, speaking shortly after another former White House hopeful refused to endorse the current nominee on stage, he championed what he cast as a party ready to unify behind Donald Trump.



Pence's conservative record on social issues has already generated attacks from advocates for abortion access and LGBT rights. His views have even turned off some members of the GOP, who worry that Pence's addition to the ticket will make it harder for the party to attract young voters come November.



“I think Republicans have made it hard for us in many ways for LGBT individuals and allies to vote for us — we haven’t given them as much to go off of,” Rachel Hoff, the first openly gay member of the RNC's Platform Committee, told Refinery29.



Trump seems pleased with his pick — and Pence's performance. He tweeted Tuesday that Pence "was fantastic tonight. Will be a great V.P."



For those who still need an introduction to Pence, we compiled the below primer on the GOP running mate shortly before the selection was made official.