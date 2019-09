Everything You Need To Know About Mike Pence

One qualification Trump has admitted to looking for a running mate is someone who can help his image with a Republican establishment that has often disavowed him or considered him as a wild card. Pence, an established figure in the Republican Party, is a solidly on-message conservative who fits that bill nicely. Pence served for 12 years in the House of Representatives, before being elected governor of Indiana. He’s led the Hoosier State since 2013, and was planning on running for re-election. With experience on both the federal- and state-level, he brings a history of much-needed political expertise to the Trump ticket.Pence was an early supporter of the conservative Tea Party movement, which emerged in 2009 out of dissatisfaction with the political establishment. A former aide told NBC News that Pence supported the movement in 2010, and had been against some of the big spending bills opposed by the movement. That instinct for political disillusionment could be beneficial in a campaign that has seen success for its non-establishment status.Pence hews close to the party line on many social issues. He has historically not supported LGBTQ rights, opposing same-sex marriage on both the state and national level, and signing into law a bill which critics say leaves LGBTQ individuals in Indiana vulnerable to discrimination, according to The Indianapolis Star . He’s similarly conservative on reproductive rights: Back in March, he signed into law a bill that heavily restricted abortion and required that information about women be recorded, calling the bill a “comprehensive pro-life measure.” (The bill, which was blocked by a federal judge last month a day before it would have gone into effect, also prompted hilarious protests by women across the state.)As a member of the House of Representatives in 2006, Pence proposed what he called a “no-amnesty” immigration reform plan , which required all immigrants to leave the country before applying for a work visa to re-enter the country legally, and voted to build a fence along the Mexican border. More recently, Pence was one of the 30 governors who said that they would refuse to admit Syrian refugees into their states after November’s terrorist attacks in Paris, actually turning away a family who had waited three years to be resettled two days before they were due to arrive in Indiana.