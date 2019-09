Ted Cruz, Campaign Suspended May 3, 2016

After a string of primary losses to GOP front-runner Donald Trump, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz announced that he was suspending his presidential campaign . The news came just days after Cruz announced that Carly Fiorina, another former presidential candidate, would be his vice presidential running mate "Tonight, I'm sorry to say, it appears that path has been closed," Cruz said in Indiana, after losing the state's Republican primary to Donald Trump. "Together, we left it all on the field in Indiana. We gave it everything we had. But the voters chose another path.""We are suspending our campaign," Cruz said . "But hear me now, I am not suspending our fight for liberty."Cruz was never afraid to speak out against Donald Trump on the campaign trail. Before making his announcement, Cruz called Trump a "pathological liar" and "utterly amoral," The New York Times reports