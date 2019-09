During the GOP primary debate on Saturday, Florida Senator Marco Rubio repeated a criticism of President Obama that was nearly identical to a statement he'd said just moments before. New Jersey Governor Chris Christie called Rubio out, accusing him of using prepared, short talking points at the debate.Rubio attempted to use his critique of President Obama's policies in response to Christie's claims about his inexperience, but his statements quickly backfired."Let's dispel with this fiction that Barack Obama doesn't know what he's doing. He knows exactly what he's doing," Rubio said at the debate . "He is trying to change this country."After Christie's response, Rubio repeated his statement almost verbatim, saying, "This notion that Barack Obama doesn't know what he's doing is just not true. He knows exactly what he's doing."When Rubio repeated his sentiments about President Obama, Christie said , "There it is...the speech again."