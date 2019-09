Ben Carson, Campaign Suspended March 4, 2016

Republican presidential hopeful and retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson announced on March 2 that his campaign had no "political path forward" in the 2016 race. At the Conservative Political Action Conference on March 4, Carson said he was leaving the campaign trail, saying "there's a lot of people who love me, they just won't vote for me."The one-time frontrunner did not win a single state during the March 1 primaries and caucuses.Carson was renowned (and sometimes mocked) for his mild manner on the campaign trail. In various Republican primary debates, Carson joked about needing to be woken up and asked his fellow candidates to attack him instead when they went after each other. And, of course, there was this awkward debate introduction , when Carson didn't come onto the stage.