Update 10:10 p.m.: "We are going to make America great again, but we're going to do it the old-fashioned way," Donald Trump said in his victory speech at the New Hampshire primary.



"The world is gonna respect us again. Believe me." Trump continued. "We're going to make great trade deals. We're going to rebuild our military...Nobody is gonna mess with us," he said. "We're repealing and replacing Obamacare. We're getting rid of Common Core. We'll educate our children locally."



Echoing sentiments more typical of Senator Sanders than any Republican candidate, Trump complained of financial corruption in the political process, pointing out that he has financed his campaign himself. He wrapped up with incisive words on gun control: "We're going to preserve our very sacred Second Amendment. If we had protection in California recently, and so many other places — France has the toughest gun laws in the world. These animals go in, they start shooting, one, two, three, 130 people...If there were bullets going in the other direction, believe me, it would've been a whole different story, folks."