With the polls in New Hampshire officially closed, the moment of truth for presidential hopefuls competing in the first-in-the-nation primary has finally arrived.The New Hampshire primaries, much like the Iowa caucuses , are important mostly for their status as early indicators of candidate performance. On the Democratic side, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders have been fighting it out for a clear win after tight results in Iowa. Last week, some caucus organizers had to flip a coin to break ties (though not to pick a candidate). Within the GOP, several candidates, including Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, are jockeying to displace the current frontrunner, Donald Trump.Candidates have been investing heavily in the state in hopes of seeing results at the polls. Local TV station NECN kept track of the stops in and visits to New Hampshire made by every candidate. According to its findings, some stopped as many as 200 times — a huge investment considering New Hampshire has just four electoral college votes come November 8.Results have yet to be announced, but predictions are already rolling in. Statistics crunchers at website FiveThirtyEight favored Sanders and Trump as winning their respective races. The site gave Trump 68% favorability on the GOP side, and gave Sanders a walloping 99% chance of winning the state’s Democratic primary.

NPR reports that Dixville Notch, a town that saw just nine voters cast their ballots this morning, has had the distinction of predicting every Republican nominee since 1968. Dixville Notch residents favored Ohio Gov. John Kasich, while its neighbor Millsfield, another tiny town that continues a tradition of voting just after midnight, preferred Cruz.