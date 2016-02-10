Update 10:30 p.m.: Hillary Clinton said in her concession speech, "I still love New Hampshire and I always will. Now we take this campaign to the entire country. We're going to fight for every vote in every state...I know I have some work to do. Particularly with young people. Even if they are not supporting me now, I support them. Because I know I've had a blessed life, but I also know what it's like to stumble and fall."
Update 10:10 p.m.: "We are going to make America great again, but we're going to do it the old-fashioned way," Donald Trump said in his victory speech at the New Hampshire primary.
"The world is gonna respect us again. Believe me." Trump continued. "We're going to make great trade deals. We're going to rebuild our military...Nobody is gonna mess with us," he said. "We're repealing and replacing Obamacare. We're getting rid of Common Core. We'll educate our children locally."
Echoing sentiments more typical of Senator Sanders than any Republican candidate, Trump complained of financial corruption in the political process, pointing out that he has financed his campaign himself. He wrapped up with incisive words on gun control: "We're going to preserve our very sacred Second Amendment. If we had protection in California recently, and so many other places — France has the toughest gun laws in the world. These animals go in, they start shooting, one, two, three, 130 people...If there were bullets going in the other direction, believe me, it would've been a whole different story, folks."
Update 10:00 p.m.: Bernie Sanders said in his victory speech: "Let us never forget: Democrats and progressives win when voter turnout is high; Republicans win when people are demoralized and voter turnout is low. Tonight we serve notice to the political and economic establishment of this country that the American people will not continue to accept a corrupt campaign finance system that is undermining American democracy, and we will not accept a rigged economy in which ordinary Americans work longer hours for lower wages, while almost all new income and wealth goes to the top 1%."
He went on to congratulate Hillary Clinton, expressing his hopes that they will continue to wage an "issues-oriented campaign" and bring new voters into the political process.
"The people of New Hampshire have sent a profound message to the political establishment...and, by the way, to the media," Sanders added.
Update 9:20 p.m.: According to exit polls, the New York Times reports that Bernie Sanders beat Hillary Clinton in every demographic, with one exception: Clinton carried voters who earn upwards of $200,000 per year.
With 29% of precincts reporting, Ohio Governor John Kasich holds the runner-up spot in the Republican primary with 15.4% of the vote. Florida governor Jeb Bush and Iowa caucus victor Ted Cruz remained in a virtual tie at 11.6% of the vote.
Update 8:10 p.m.: Presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump are the projected winners of the primary vote in New Hampshire, AP reports. With just 8% reporting, Republican candidate Trump leads at 34.5% while Democrat Sanders took a 56% lead over Hillary Clinton.
Original story, published at 8 p.m., follows.
With the polls in New Hampshire officially closed, the moment of truth for presidential hopefuls competing in the first-in-the-nation primary has finally arrived.
The New Hampshire primaries, much like the Iowa caucuses, are important mostly for their status as early indicators of candidate performance. On the Democratic side, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders have been fighting it out for a clear win after tight results in Iowa. Last week, some caucus organizers had to flip a coin to break ties (though not to pick a candidate). Within the GOP, several candidates, including Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, are jockeying to displace the current frontrunner, Donald Trump.
Candidates have been investing heavily in the state in hopes of seeing results at the polls. Local TV station NECN kept track of the stops in and visits to New Hampshire made by every candidate. According to its findings, some stopped as many as 200 times — a huge investment considering New Hampshire has just four electoral college votes come November 8.
Results have yet to be announced, but predictions are already rolling in. Statistics crunchers at website FiveThirtyEight favored Sanders and Trump as winning their respective races. The site gave Trump 68% favorability on the GOP side, and gave Sanders a walloping 99% chance of winning the state’s Democratic primary.
NPR reports that Dixville Notch, a town that saw just nine voters cast their ballots this morning, has had the distinction of predicting every Republican nominee since 1968. Dixville Notch residents favored Ohio Gov. John Kasich, while its neighbor Millsfield, another tiny town that continues a tradition of voting just after midnight, preferred Cruz.
