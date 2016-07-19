Are Millennial Women America's Next Top Voters?

There are an estimated 34 million millennial women eligible to vote in the presidential election this fall. And the question isn't whether they will change the course of history — it's how.
Millennials, defined by the Pew Research Center as people ages 18 to 35, are members of the biggest generation in American history, as well as one of the most educated. Refinery29 explored the issues that matter to millennial women voters this spring with our Vote Your Values poll. Now, we're on the ground at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland to discuss the impact these women will have on the 2016 race.
In partnership with The Atlantic, Refinery29 is hosting a panel entitled "Young Women Rising: America's Next Top Voter?" moderated by Alex Wagner, senior editor at The Atlantic, and Refinery29's Kaelyn Forde. During the panel, we'll explore the latest figures on millennial voter engagement with John Della Volpe, director of polling at the Harvard Institute of Politics.
Millennials, defined by the Pew Research Center as people ages 18 to 35, are members of the biggest generation in American history, as well as one of the most educated. Refinery29 explored the issues that matter to millennial women voters this spring with our Vote Your Values poll. Now, we're on the ground at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland to discuss the impact these women will have on the 2016 race.
In partnership with The Atlantic, Refinery29 is hosting a panel entitled "Young Women Rising: America's Next Top Voter?" moderated by Alex Wagner, senior editor at The Atlantic, and Refinery29's Kaelyn Forde. During the panel, we'll explore the latest figures on millennial voter engagement with John Della Volpe, director of polling at the Harvard Institute of Politics.
To discuss the issues that matter to young women and how politicians can best engage with them, we will be joined by Leah Le'Vell, a college student advisor for the National Diversity Coalition for Trump; Alex Smith, the national chairman of the College Republican National Committee; Kristen Soltis Anderson, cofounder of Echelon Insights and a columnist for the Washington Examiner; Lisa Stickan, president of Greater Cleveland Republican Women, and Elise Jordan, a columnist for Time.
Tune in live on Facebook beginning at 4:45 p.m. EDT, or catch the full program here afterwards. And don't forget to watch on July 26 as we hold another discussion at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
Refinery29’s News team is on the ground covering the Republican National Convention and the Democratic National Convention. Follow along @R29News and check out our full coverage of the 2016 race here.
Tune in live on Facebook beginning at 4:45 p.m. EDT, or catch the full program here afterwards. And don't forget to watch on July 26 as we hold another discussion at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
Refinery29’s News team is on the ground covering the Republican National Convention and the Democratic National Convention. Follow along @R29News and check out our full coverage of the 2016 race here.
Advertisement