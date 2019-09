Are Millennial Women America's Next Top Voters?

There are an estimated 34 million millennial women eligible to vote in the presidential election this fall. And the question isn't whether they will change the course of history — it's how.Millennials, defined by the Pew Research Center as people ages 18 to 35, are members of the biggest generation in American history, as well as one of the most educated. Refinery29 explored the issues that matter to millennial women voters this spring with our Vote Your Values poll. Now, we're on the ground at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland to discuss the impact these women will have on the 2016 race.In partnership with The Atlantic, Refinery29 is hosting a panel entitled "Young Women Rising: America's Next Top Voter?" moderated by Alex Wagner, senior editor at The Atlantic, and Refinery29's Kaelyn Forde. During the panel, we'll explore the latest figures on millennial voter engagement with John Della Volpe, director of polling at the Harvard Institute of Politics.