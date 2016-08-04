What Hillary Clinton Has Said About Women

One of the most well-known moments from Hillary Clinton's time as first lady came in Beijing. There, she declared on the world stage her belief that "human rights are women’s rights and women's rights are human rights."
At the time, to say such thing during the U.N. Fourth World Conference on Women was nothing short of revolutionary. It's been 21 years since the Beijing summit, and now, Clinton is the first female presidential nominee of a major U.S. political party. In between, she served as a senator from New York and secretary of state, where she continued to speak out about women and their rights.
We made a list of things Clinton has said since that iconic speech — from her comments on the wage gap to her remarks on women's reproductive rights and beyond.
I am going to have a cabinet that looks like America, and 50% of America is women, right?
Hillary Clinton
"It goes to the heart of who we are as women: our rights, our autonomy, our ability to make our own decisions, and we need to be talking about that and defending Planned Parenthood from these outrageous attacks."
— On abortion during a debate in New York City in April 2016
"The typical woman working full-time in 2014 was paid 79% of what men were paid. But when you break it down, for African-American women, that number is 60%; for Latinas, it's 55%. And the last time I checked, there's no discount for being a woman — groceries don't cost us less."
— On the wage gap during pay gap panel in April 2016
"If fighting for women’s health care and paid family leave and equal pay is playing the woman card, then deal me in."
— Responding on Twitter to Donald Trump's allegation that the only thing she has going on for her is the "woman's card" in April 2016
There cannot be true democracy unless women's voices are heard.
Hillary Clinton
"I am going to have a Cabinet that looks like America, and 50% of America is women, right?"
— Talking about her pledge to follow the example of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in April 2016
"When there are no ceilings, the sky's the limit. So let's keep going — let's keep going until every one of the 161 million women and girls across America has the opportunity she deserves to have."
— During her nomination's acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention in July 2016
"When they attack women’s health, they attack America’s health. And it’s wrong. And we’re not going to let them get away with it."
— Speaking on an ad about supporting Planned Parenthood in August 2015
Human rights are women’s rights and women's rights are human rights.
Hillary Clinton
"It is worth saying again: Defending women’s health means defending access to abortion — not just in theory, but in reality. We know that restricting access doesn’t make women less likely to end a pregnancy. It just makes abortion less safe. And that then threatens women’s lives."
— Speaking about abortion at a Planned Parenthood event in June 2016
"We are here to advance the cause of women and to advance the cause of democracy and to make it absolutely clear that the two are inseparable. There cannot be true democracy unless women's voices are heard. There cannot be true democracy unless women are given the opportunity to take responsibility for their own lives. There cannot be true democracy unless all citizens are able to participate fully in the lives of their country."
— During her speech at the Women In Democracy Conference in Vienna in July 1997
