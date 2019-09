What Hillary Clinton Has Said About Women

One of the most well-known moments from Hillary Clinton's time as first lady came in Beijing. There, she declared on the world stage her belief that "human rights are women’s rights and women's rights are human rights."

At the time, to say such thing during the U.N. Fourth World Conference on Women was nothing short of revolutionary. It's been 21 years since the Beijing summit, and now, Clinton is the first female presidential nominee of a major U.S. political party. In between, she served as a senator from New York and secretary of state, where she continued to speak out about women and their rights.We made a list of things Clinton has said since that iconic speech — from her comments on the wage gap to her remarks on women's reproductive rights and beyond.