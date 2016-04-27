Laura Stampler is a freelance writer based in New York. Her novel Little Black Dresses, Little White Lies will be out in July 2016. The views expressed here are her own.
Earlier this week, Donald Trump revealed Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton’s secret to success. “The only thing she’s got going,” the candidate mansplained, “is the woman card.”
But, while some may think that Trump's misogyny was the reason women of America were cringing, they would be wrong. We were actually just annoyed that Trump had revealed the existence of our exclusive “woman card” to the Y-chromosome-carrying half of the population.
Well, since the secret's out, we might as well be totally transparent about this magical card's many perks:
Be a card-carrying member of the female persuasion and get your #womancard Today! Amazing benefits included! pic.twitter.com/7ntpH91wau— Terri - Web Designer (@SocialTerri) April 27, 2016
A special “discount” on your annual salary. Women generally earn a reduced 78 cents to a man’s dollar — but further mark-offs apply to women of color! (Latinas make 53% of Caucasian male earnings.)
I think my #WomanCard got lost in the mail; I still make .79 to the $1 men make & senile old men are trying to possess my uterus. #ImWithHer— Angie (@PGHinRed) April 27, 2016
Tried to use my woman card to get a discount on my tampon tax but apparently w/ woman cards, all restrictions may apply #womancard #DealMeIn— Deena Nyer (@deenatypedthis) April 27, 2016
Free healthcare advice from white men in Congress with absolutely zero medical training. The most premium of services.
Extra attention from creepers on the street. Nothing attracts street harassers more than a shiny-and-new, or sweaty-post-workout, or any-condition-really woman’s card.
It is nearly time for the #womancard ceremony. The other girls speak in hushed tones, wondering who will receive the first catcall.— Jenny Jaffe (@jennyjaffe) April 27, 2016
VIP access to Congress. Only a very select few ladies can indulge in the 80% male legislative sausage fest.
…VIP access is also extended to the C-Suite. An exclusive 14.2% of companies’ top five leadership positions are held by women.
…And Hollywood. Obvi.
…And… Suffice it to say there’s a whole lotta VIP action going on here, okay?
If there’s only one woman in a hiring pool, there's statistically no chance she'll get the job #womancard https://t.co/2ktLqc8L7d— Kara Brandeisky (@karabrandeisky) April 27, 2016
Finally, with your woman card you can also get never-ending, unprompted advice on how you should or should not speak. I'm reserving further commentary pending male consultation.
Every time I try to play my #womancard, a man has to explain how it works.— kaya oakes (@kayaoakes) April 27, 2016
