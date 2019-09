Donald Trump & Megyn Kelly Finally Hash Out Their Feud

Trump and Kelly's infamous one-sided feud started in August of 2015, when Trump took offense to a debate question posed by Kelly, a moderator, about his remarks on women. “You've called women you don't like 'fat pigs, dogs, slobs, and disgusting animals,’” Kelly asked at the time. “How will you answer the charge from Hillary Clinton, who is likely to be the Democratic nominee, that you are part of the war on women?"Discussing what set him off at the debate, Trump said he thought the question was unfair. "First of all, I didn't think it was really a question, I thought it was a statement," he said. "That's the first question I've been asked during a debate, and I've never debated before." Though he dodged the question at the time, in the days after the debate he tore into Kelly on social media, calling her a “bimbo” and other insults . Kelly chose to not respond.But on Tuesday night, she called Trump out on the derogatory term, which Trump claimed to have forgotten about. Trump said that though he retweeted insults from his followers, he refrained from promoting the nastier comments."You would be amazed at the ones I don't retweet," he said."Bimbo?" Kelly responded."There was a retweet... did I say that?" Trump asked."Many times," Kelly told him dryly. Trump winced."Over your life, Megyn, you've been called a lot worse," he responded.Kelly also addressed criticisms of Trump's history of personal attacks on his opponents and the way he uses his public platform, asking if he's considered the effect of his personal attacks on the people he targets and how it may influence his followers.