Donald Trump & Megyn Kelly Finally Hash Out Their Feud

Donald Trump and Megyn Kelly sat down together for the first time since their infamous feud began, taking the opportunity to clear the air.
In the interview, which was filmed a few weeks prior and aired on Fox on Tuesday night, Kelly gave Trump an opportunity to explain and contextualize his emotional state and reactions to stress and challenge, asking him questions about his late brother's death and his multiple divorces. She asked if Trump had ever been emotionally wounded.
"When I'm wounded, I go after people hard," Trump said. "Okay? And I try to un-wound myself."
Kelly turned the question around, bringing up the subject of bullying, asking Trump whether he was ever bullied as a child.
"No," he said. "But I have seen bullying. And bullying doesn't have to be just as a child. I mean, I know people are bullied when they're 55 years old."
"Can happen when you're 45," said Kelly, referencing her own age.
Trump and Kelly's infamous one-sided feud started in August of 2015, when Trump took offense to a debate question posed by Kelly, a moderator, about his remarks on women. “You've called women you don't like 'fat pigs, dogs, slobs, and disgusting animals,’” Kelly asked at the time. “How will you answer the charge from Hillary Clinton, who is likely to be the Democratic nominee, that you are part of the war on women?"
Discussing what set him off at the debate, Trump said he thought the question was unfair. "First of all, I didn't think it was really a question, I thought it was a statement," he said. "That's the first question I've been asked during a debate, and I've never debated before." Though he dodged the question at the time, in the days after the debate he tore into Kelly on social media, calling her a “bimbo” and other insults. Kelly chose to not respond.
But on Tuesday night, she called Trump out on the derogatory term, which Trump claimed to have forgotten about. Trump said that though he retweeted insults from his followers, he refrained from promoting the nastier comments.
"You would be amazed at the ones I don't retweet," he said.
"Bimbo?" Kelly responded.
"There was a retweet... did I say that?" Trump asked.
"Many times," Kelly told him dryly. Trump winced.
"Over your life, Megyn, you've been called a lot worse," he responded.
Kelly also addressed criticisms of Trump's history of personal attacks on his opponents and the way he uses his public platform, asking if he's considered the effect of his personal attacks on the people he targets and how it may influence his followers.
Trump claimed that if he attacked others, it was in response to something that they had done to deserve his ire. He countered Kelly’s assertion that he has become a powerful and influential figure.
“I don’t view myself that way,” he said. “I view myself as a person, that like everybody else is fighting for survival.”
On Twitter, where he was live-tweeting his viewing, Trump declared himself satisfied, calling the interview a “happily ever after" in one tweet and thanking Kelly for the opportunity in another.
"Thank you for this discourse," he wrote. "Wounds have been healed. Great job!"
