The State Department said there was “no clear sign” that donors ended up getting special access, and a Clinton campaign spokesperson accused Judicial Watch of “distorting facts to make utterly false attacks.”“No matter how this group tries to mischaracterize these documents, the fact remains that Hillary Clinton never took action as secretary of state because of donations to the Clinton Foundation,” Josh Schwerin said in a statement to The Post.While there’s no evidence that any of the requests came to fruition, the disclosures put a renewed focus on both Clinton’s email controversy and the work of the family’s charity.And these latest emails likely won’t be the last to draw scrutiny.The State Department confirmed Monday that the FBI’s investigation into the presidential candidate’s use of a private server as secretary of state turned up an additional 15,000 previously undisclosed messages.That correspondence is now expected to be released as soon as October — just weeks before the election, The New York Times reports. Ahead, we break down the ongoing controversy surrounding the White House hopeful's past email use.The following story was originally published on July 11, 2016.You've been hearing about Hillary Clinton's emails since before she even announced her run for the White House — but why?This saga has been ongoing since 2014, and between State Department investigations, FBI interviews , and a WikiLeaks hack, this story has more twists and turns than an episode of House of Cards.So if you've gotten a little lost over the past two years, it's no wonder. But we're here to help. We've put together a refresher of the timeline of events and the most important things to know about what's happened so far. Where it goes next, no one can say.Soon after becoming secretary of state in 2009, Hillary Clinton started using a personal email account — hdr22@clintonemail.com — for work-related correspondence. The account was hosted on a private server set up in her home. We now know that by the end of her four years in office, she had sent or received more than 30,000 work emails on the private account, which were eventually turned over to the State Department for review. Non-work messages, which she said covered personal correspondence on matters such as yoga classes and her daughter's wedding , were deleted by her staff.The revelation that Clinton was using the private account wasn't publicly disclosed until after she left office, when investigators reviewing the 2012 attack on an American diplomatic area in Benghazi, Libya, came across some of the messages, as The New York Times explains in its comprehensive timeline. This discovery led the State Department to formally request all of Clinton's professional correspondence from her time in office.