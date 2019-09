Update: Hillary Clinton Won't Face Federal Charges Over Email Servers

The State Department is reopening its own probe into whether the use of a private email server Hillary Clinton and her aides resulted in improper handling of classified information, The Associated Press reports. The department had put its initial inquiry on hold while the FBI completed its investigation. "We will aim to be as expeditious as possible, but we will not put artificial deadlines on the process," spokesman John Kirby said. "Our goal will be to be as transparent as possible about our results, while complying with our various legal obligations."The Justice Department is closing its investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of email as secretary of state without pressing criminal charges, U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch confirmed Wednesday. The announcement comes one day after the FBI's director said the agency is not recommending charges on the matter. “Late this afternoon, I met with FBI Director James Comey and career prosecutors and agents who conducted the investigation of Secretary Hillary Clinton’s use of a personal email system during her time as secretary of state," Lynch said in a statement, according to The Washington Post. "I received and accepted their unanimous recommendation that the thorough, year-long investigation be closed, and that no charges be brought against any individuals within the scope of the investigation."The FBI is not recommending criminal charges in the case involving Hillary Clinton's use of private email servers and personal devices while serving as secretary of state.While the FBI's investigation concluded that Clinton and staff were "extremely careless in their handling of highly classified" information exchanged over email, investigators are not recommending criminal charges in the case."We are expressing to [the Department of] Justice our view that no charges are appropriate in this case," FBI Director James Comey said in a statement to the press Tuesday.The FBI's “painstaking undertaking” of reviewing all 30,000 emails Clinton turned over to the State Department, plus additional work-related messages that had not previously been reviewed, identified 110 emails containing classified information.