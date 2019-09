Senate Republicans Vote To Begin Debate On Repealing Obamacare

But now, the Senate faces 20 hours of debate and a long parade of amendments, and if a measure eventually emerges, it is likely to look quite different. Because the chamber's moderates and conservatives are so riven over how to replace Obama's overhaul, leaders have discussed passing a narrow bill repealing only some unpopular parts of that law — like its penalties on individuals who eschew coverage — with the ultimate goal being to negotiate a final package with the House.