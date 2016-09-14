Tara Reid Frightens Fans With Bruised Instagram Photo

Tara Reid sent some of her fans into a social media tailspin when she shared a picture from her new movie on Instagram. The photo, a close-up of Reid's face covered in bruises, was a surprise to many of her followers. She captioned the image, "Everyone be kind to each other. This is what bullying looks like. #Worthless."
Worthless happens to be the title of the movie that Reid is currently shooting. That fact isn't quite obvious, though, from her post or the comments that began popping up on the photo.
Worthless happens to be the title of the movie that Reid is currently shooting. That fact isn't quite obvious, though, from her post or the comments that began popping up on the photo.
"Please let us know you're ok," one user wrote.
Another commented, "OM Gosh, please tell me that's makeup."
Another fan first posted a note of concern. "Did you get beat up?" The user then put the pieces together with help from some of the other commenters. "Ooo you should have tagged the movie, now everyone is gonna ask you the same question."
Reid seemed to have gotten the message. When she posted the same image on Twitter an hour later, she captioned it differently: "On my new movie. #Worthless #antibullying"
Still concerned? Here's a picture the actress posted earlier in the week from the plane on the way to Worthless shoot.
Another commented, "OM Gosh, please tell me that's makeup."
Another fan first posted a note of concern. "Did you get beat up?" The user then put the pieces together with help from some of the other commenters. "Ooo you should have tagged the movie, now everyone is gonna ask you the same question."
Reid seemed to have gotten the message. When she posted the same image on Twitter an hour later, she captioned it differently: "On my new movie. #Worthless #antibullying"
Still concerned? Here's a picture the actress posted earlier in the week from the plane on the way to Worthless shoot.
Advertisement
On my way to shoot my next movie Worthless in Philadelphia here I come 💜❤️💜 pic.twitter.com/OBfGgqqeL9— Tara Reid (@TaraReid) September 11, 2016
Related Video:
Advertisement