In a recent interview with Cosmo South Africa, author and TV personality Amber Rose spoke about the shaming she receives for her past as an exotic dancer, according to The Daily Mail.
Rose pointed out several similarities between herself and Channing Tatum, who rarely faces such criticism. "Channing Tatum was a stripper. He was a stripper just like me!" she said. "Then he became a professional model, just like I did. I was signed to Ford Models in New York."
Yet, Rose pointed out she could probably never make a movie about being a stripper, like Tatum did with Magic Mike, because people would view her negatively for it.
In fact, a lot of people don't even know that Tatum was once a stripper in real life. But, according to Rose, people don't seem to let her live her own history down.
Rose doesn't need anyone to forget her past, though. "I'm just gonna do me," she said, "and if people don't like it, they don't have to."
This is just one of many times Rose has spoken out against slut-shaming. She organized the Amber Rose SlutWalk to challenge the blaming of sexual assault survivors, and is planning another. She's also defended women's right to carry condoms without being judged for it.
Even if some haters choose to look down on her for her sexuality, thousands of fans see her for what she really is: a badass, sex-positive advocate.
