Magic Mike
Beauty
Jenna Dewan Tatum Just Revealed Something Major
by
Kelsey Castañon
Pop Culture
Channing Tatum Has Pretty Awesome Hopes For His Daughter's Future
Britni de la Cretaz
May 7, 2017
Pop Culture
Being Married To Magic Mike Has Perks, As Jenna Dewan Tatum's Racy Snaps Prove
Shannon Carlin
Apr 2, 2017
Pop Culture
Mr. Clean's Sexy Super Bowl Ad Channels
Magic Mike
R.A. Farley
Jan 26, 2017
Pop Culture
James Marsden Turned Down
Magic Mike
Because He Didn't W...
Regrets? James Marsden has a few, including saying no to a role in Magic Mike. And to be honest, we aren't too happy with him for turning this one down,
by
Shannon Carlin
Food & Drinks
Beefcake Alert: There's A New
Magic Mike
-Inspired Brunch...
If the only thing you love more than brunch is watching muscular men dancing with their shirts off, you'll be pleasantly surprised to find out that
by
Olivia Harrison
Pop Culture
Channing Tatum Teases
Magic Mike
Vegas Show On
Ellen...
Isn't it great when daytime TV gives you a side of striptease with your morning coffee? Because Channing Tatum is in favor of a little "equal opportunity
by
Hunter Harris
TV Shows
The
Magic Mike
Parody We Didn't Know We Needed
Even amid a wave of women-centered movie reboots like Ghostbusters and Ocean's Eight, a female Magic Mike may not have appeared to be in the cards. Magic
by
Suzannah Weiss
Pop Culture
The Kid From
Magic Mike
Still Has Moves
The kid from Magic Mike doesn't just have moves on-screen, he's got them off, too. And he's showing them off to his Instagram followers. As Cosmopolitan
by
Shannon Carlin
Pop Culture
Channing Tatum Is Bringing
Magic Mike Live
To Las Vegas
Get your dollar bills ready, because Magic Mike is coming to Las Vegas. Channing Tatum took to Facebook to make the big announcement that his movie about
by
Shannon Carlin
Movies
Channing Tatum Helps George Clooney Decide On His Stripper Name
Magic Mike 3 isn’t official yet, but Channing Tatum has teased one part of his dream cast. While doing interviews for Hail, Caesar!, Tatum told E! News'
by
Michael Hafford
Movies
Male Strippers Argue Over Money
If you wondered why Alex Pettyfer wasn’t back as “The Kid” for the Channing Tatum strip-de-force Magic Mike XXL, a recent Pettyfer appearance on
by
Michael Hafford
Movies
The Only Scene From Magic Mike XXL That Matters, In GIF Form
If you've somehow resisted the urge to drop everything and head to the theater for a showing of Magic Mike XXL, the latest GIFs of Joe Manganiello's
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Movies
The Joy Of Sex:
Magic Mike XXL
Does Right By Women
I hooted and hollered my way through the first Magic Mike. Get down on your knees, Channing Tatum, slide on over this way in those baggy sweat pants!
by
Karen Valby
Movies
Enjoy This Hilariously Honest
Magic Mike
Trailer
Before you hightail it to the movie theater to indulge in the just-released abs-spectacular that is Magic Mike XXL, the crew from Screen Junkies would
by
Sara Murphy
Movies
15 Movie Stripteases Every Bit As Magic As Mike's
With apologies to Ginuwine, we'll never be able to hear "Pony" again without picturing Channing Tatum's sexy moves from Magic Mike. Tatum is reprising his
by
Lauren Le Vine
Beauty
What It's Like To Spray Tan The Cast Of Magic Mike XXL
Yes, spray tanning Channing Tatum, Matt Bomer, and Adam Rodriguez — the oft-half-naked and ridiculously ripped stars of the upcoming Magic Mike XXL —
by
Fawnia Soo Hoo
Movies
Channing Tatum Has Some Out-Of-This-World Ideas For
Magic Mik...
Magic Mike XXL hasn't yet arrived in theaters (one might say it's coming soon...actually, the trailer and posters say that in the most euphemistic way
by
Lauren Le Vine
Entertainment News
Embryo Advocates Confront Sofia Vergara At
Magic Mike XXL
Many were outraged when Sofia Vergara's ex-fiancé, Nick Loeb, took legal action to assert his rights over two frozen embryos the couple had once planned
by
Erin Donnelly
Los Angeles
Channing Tatum Danced His Way Through The L.A. Pride Festival
Sometimes, shameless movie plugs are just cheap marketing ploys. Other times, they're the best thing ever. Channing Tatum and his Magic Mike XXL
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Movies
Here's An Exclusive Sneak Peek At
Magic Mike XXL
Channing Tatum and his crew of half-dressed men are back. Well, almost. On July 1, Magic Mike XXL hits theaters. And naturally, before that happens, we
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Movies
Watch Channing Tatum Play A Sneaky Trick On
Magic
Mi...
Recognize this guy? Yep, that's Channing Tatum, looking very much not like himself — but for a good cause. After three long years since the first
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Entertainment News
Here's Joe Manganiello Talking About Feminism
Magic Mike is, technically, a film about male strippers. But, Magic Mike XXL (in theaters July 1) promises so much more — namely, more women. Jada
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Movies
New
Magic Mike XXL
Trailer Cordially Requests That You "...
Drop everything you're currently doing, because there's a brand-new Magic Mike XXL trailer. The first one, which dropped in February, featured Channing
by
Lauren Le Vine
Movies
This New
Magic Mike XXL
Teaser Is Perfect
The shirts are off (again). The bodies are glistening — perhaps a little more than before. They're warmed up and ready to twist and turn around the
by
Cortney Riles
Movies
Joe Manganiello's
Magic Mike XXL
Poster Promises That Bi...
If I had to caption Joe Manganiello's just-released character poster for Magic Mike XXL, I'd probably go with "It's AB-tastic" or "Brother, can you spare
by
Lauren Le Vine
Entertainment News
Joe Manganiello & Sofia Vergara Postpone Wedding Because Of
M...
The summer wedding Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara dreamed of isn't going to happen. Manganiello has a little known movie coming out called Magic
by
Hayden Manders
Movies
8 People Who Can't Even Handle The
Magic Mike XXL
Trailer...
Earlier today, the trailer for Magic Mike XXL entered our lives. We are forever changed. In fact, the Internet is collectively freaking out about it in
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Movies
The New
Magic Mike XXL
Trailer Is Such A Tease
There's nothing like the sweet sound of Ginuwine's "Pony" in the morning to get your juices flowing. Oh, you don't start your days off with that song?
by
Hayden Manders
Entertainment News
Anne Hathaway Is Obsessed With
Magic Mike
If Anne Hathaway is trying to convince the world that she's just like the rest of us, she's off to a pretty good start. The Oscar-winning actress stopped
by
Daniel Barna
Movies
Here's Everything We Know About
Magic Mike XXL
With its bulging pecs, virtuoso dance numbers, and inflated bravado, the only thing small about Magic Mike was its budget. Made for a paltry $7 million,
by
Daniel Barna
