Even amid a wave of women-centered movie reboots like Ghostbusters and Ocean's Eight, a female Magic Mike may not have appeared to be in the cards. Magic Mike, after all, pushes gender roles as it is. But a parody on The Ellen DeGeneres Show put a whole new spin on the movie, according to E! News.
Magic Michelle may be about strippers, but it's decidedly not sexy. DeGeneres, Chrissy Teigen, Olivia Munn, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, and Oprah (or rather, Oprah's face transposed on someone else's body) give hilariously awkward performances. Munn accidentally knocks over drinks, Teigen gets stuck on a pole, and DeGeneres dances with household objects.
Oprah's the only one who's graceful about it. She shimmies on stage and even does a split.
The group has "all the right moves and a two-and-a-half-star rating on Yelp," the voiceover announces. What more could you ask for?
It ends with a painful pun: "This fall, Hillary's not the only one bringing women to the poles."
Can somebody please make this film a reality?
