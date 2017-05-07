These sentiments are ones I think many parents share; I, too, hope my daughters can find internal fulfillment and a life free of the patriarchal expectations that society will force on her day in and day out. I hope I can help her find the strength and ability to rise above them and to see them for what they really are: bullshit. "We live in a society that has trained men and women to play certain kinds of roles for a long time, and the beauty of this amazing moment we’re living in is that we’re finally starting to break free from those roles," he continues. "Women, especially, are realizing that they no longer have to conform to certain standards of social and sexual behavior, and this changes what they need from men and the role of men in general."