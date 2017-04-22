Magic Mike Live opened last night at the Hard Rock in Las Vegas. If you're already feeling FOMO, not to worry! Jenna Dewan Tatum has you covered. Not missing out on one second of the action, she sat front and center on the main floor during the performance with her phone at the ready to share the show with her Snapchat followers.
Her Snap story is filled to the brim with highlights from the night including clips from dance numbers, shots of the band, and a cheeky clip of one of her friends getting involved in the show captioned, "She's going to kill me."
This is not the first time Jenna Dewan Tatum has taken us along with her via Snapchat on a night out with friends and family. She was in Vegas earlier this year to celebrate her cousin's bachelorette party when she shared some racy snaps of another Magic Mike Live show.
While Jenna Dewan Tatum had a fun-filled night with friends and husband, Channing Tatum made it clear that he did not miss his days as a stripper. “I don’t miss anything about stripping,” he told People on the red carpet. “I stripped in Tampa for like 25 girls, at best. It wasn’t glamorous whatsoever, so there’s nothing that I miss about stripping. This isn’t stripping. This is a show.”
Click through to see what Jenna and Channing were up to in Vegas, because what happens in Vegas doesn't stay there if you Snapchat it.