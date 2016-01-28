Sometimes being a parent also means being a hypocrite. Case in point: Recently, Channing Tatum told Ellen DeGeneres that his little girl, Everly, really isn't into putting clothes on.



When Ellen asked the Hail, Caesar! star what his 2-year-old is into these days, he replied the way most parents of toddlers do. "Everything that we basically don’t want her to do," he said, affirming to the host that Everly is indeed smack-dab in the terrible twos.



"She just wants to stay in her PJs or naked all day," he went on. "I don’t blame her, I like that, too," Ellen responded. For the record, we don't blame her either — and neither does her dad.



"I get it, I get it," Tatum explained, adding that he always feels a little bad about telling her to get dressed. "Because I go, 'You have to wear clothes. We all wear clothes.' And she’s just like, 'Nope. Nope, not doing that,' and I’m like, 'Well, okay.' You just, ya know, you just go with it."



Watch the interview, below.



