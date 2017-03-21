Dad Works From Home & His Daughter's Dog Benefits In The BEST Way

Working from home can get a bit lonely and isolating — boring, even. But when you have a loyal dog like Michael Reeg's Meeka, the days go by faster. Especially when that dog is the most valued employee in your one-man company.
Reeg, who works remotely as district sales manager at the southeastern sales center of Accuride, a drawer-slide manufacturer, "employs" his dogs Meeka and Kya. And he certainly plays favorites: He's made Meeka "Employee of the Quarter" every single quarter since early 2016 — putting up a framed photo of her and all. (He said Kya has other priorities: She's his wife's dog and only comes to his office when his wife's not around.)
"Transitioning to a home-based position was quite a change," he told The Dodo of adjusting to working remotely last year. "It's quiet here. You need to get yourself fired up and excited about the day. Having a faithful companion in the office certainly helps."
Reeg's daughter Madison posted a tweet documenting Meeka's achievement last July.
so my dad works from home, and my dog always "goes to work" with him, and this just happened pic.twitter.com/yQkFjtZolG— Madison Reeg (@MadisonReeg) July 18, 2016
"I was not surprised at all when my dad first showed me the framed picture of Meeka as employee of the quarter because Meeka is very loyal to my dad and his (their) work," Madison told The Dodo. "I just thought it was hilarious."
We agree. But Meeka's presence has also proven useful to Reeg. She seems to be more patient than many humans, for example.
"There are times that I'll even talk to her as I work through a problem or map out a customer solution," he said. "I try out my sales pitches and presentations on her. She's not easily impressed or swayed. All she hears is, 'Blah, blah, blah, Meeka' — but she likes to hear my voice and I love that she pays attention. Having her in my office all day is something that we both look forward to."
my dad kept the tradition going... Meeka for employee of the quarter... every quarter pic.twitter.com/PkJZhxUc9O— Madison Reeg (@MadisonReeg) February 24, 2017
Even his colleagues at Accuride's corporate office in California took note.
"He sends an update after every quarter. Meeka is an outstanding support to Michael and his work," a company spokesperson told The Dodo, and added: "Dogs are the best."
Manufacturing may not have any #oscars, but we still have star talent. pic.twitter.com/E5UGNmwtBt— Accuride (@AccurideUS) February 26, 2017
But Reeg's not just going to let Meeka rest on her laurels.
"I haven't decided yet if the prestige is going to her head, or if Kya feels disgruntled," he said. "Maybe a change is needed for one quarter, so that Meeka doesn't feel entitled. I want her to stay sharp."
Something tells us Meeka will keep proving herself as a capable employee.
