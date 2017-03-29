Quitting your job is no easy task, but sometimes it just has to be done. Whether you've grown disenchanted with your field or have decided to pack up and move to the rainforest, the possible motives for a major change are endless. Of course it's usually a good idea to quit calmly and professionally, with no hard feelings. But sometimes, if you're leaving a particularly dire work situation and you feel like you just have to leave your employer a message that won't soon be forgotten — well, who are we to judge?
We rounded up a few real-life resignation letters that did just that. These explanations of unfair employers, failing industries, and classic misogyny make us pretty damn thankful for our own jobs. These letters undoubtedly grabbed the attention of the employers in question — while also captivating the entire internet. But it's not all job drama and burned bridges: One particularly poetic letter-writer resigned for a surprising but positive reason.
Ahead are some of our favorite resignation letters that went viral. As for whether your next resignation should include similarly, um, strong messaging — we'll leave that up to you.