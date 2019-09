Quitting your job is no easy task , but sometimes it just has to be done. Whether you've grown disenchanted with your field or have decided to pack up and move to the rainforest, the possible motives for a major change are endless. Of course it's usually a good idea to quit calmly and professionally, with no hard feelings. But sometimes, if you're leaving a particularly dire work situation and you feel like you just have to leave your employer a message that won't soon be forgotten — well, who are we to judge?