Here's What Channing Tatum's Daughter Made For His Birthday

Life is funny. One day you're professing your love to your future wife while wearing nothing but a sombrero, underwear, and Uggs. The next you're turning 37 and getting birthday cakes from your kid.
The birthday boy in question is Channing Tatum, who celebrated his special day on April 26. According to wife and Step Up costar Jenna Dewan Tatum's Instagram, the occasion called for a special treat prepared by the couple's daughter, Everly, who turns four years old next month. Heads up, Chrissy Teigen: Looks like you've got some competition in the celebrity birthday cake stakes.
"I [heart] u Daddy," Tatum's baking masterpiece reads. "I made this cake for you. Love, Evie."
Okay, we're assuming the kiddo had some help in the kitchen, but it's still a pretty impressive effort. You really can't go wrong with blue icing and M&M's.
Entertainment Tonight reports that the Magic Mike star, next up in The Kingsman: The Golden Circle, celebrated his birthday at the bowling alley with his special ladies in tow. Dewan Tatum, currently hosting the reality competition World of Dance, captured the festivities, which included balloons and a singalong to "Happy Birthday," on her Snapchat.
Last year, the 36-year-old actress gave Tatum a rescue horse named Cajun for his birthday, which they celebrated with a camping trip. In her recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Dewan Tatum teased that something similar might be in store this year.
“I’m taking him on an RV trip, and we’re packing up the family and we’re going, we just don’t really even have a plan,” she told the talk show host of this year's birthday plans. “We’re not going cross-country, we’re going somewhere where trees are.”
That's specific. But seriously: Cake, bowling, balloons, and a road trip? That sounds like a fairly epic celebration to us. Well played, Tatums.
