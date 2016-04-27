Channing Tatum Got A Seriously Cool Birthday Gift From Jenna

It's not enough that the Tatums have dance-offs on TV. They're also adorably loved-up when it comes to celebrating birthdays. And oh, what a birthday it was.
Jenna Dewan Tatum didn't hold back when it came to gifting husband Channing something special for his 36th birthday yesterday. As you can see from the couple's photos on Instagram, the actor received a new rescue horse he's named Cajun. We're pretty sure he likes it.
"Best birthday gift ever from my wifey," he wrote alongside a photo of the horse stationed outside an Airstream trailer.
His actress wife shared photos of the cowboy-chic celebration as well. She also shared this romantic quote credited to Lao Tzu: "To love someone deeply gives you strength. Being loved by someone deeply gives you courage."
Are these two a living, breathing Nicholas Sparks novel, or what?
