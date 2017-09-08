Before Magic Mike, the world hadn't seen such an impeccable display of black leather, hip thrusting, and chair gymnastics since Madonna's "Human Nature" music video. But if you've ever wondered what the well-lubricated cast was doing when they weren't collecting rain showers of dollar bills, Jenna Dewan Tatum has the answer: They were spray tanning... together.
We had a chance to sit down with the actress and dancer (and wife to the movie's lead actor, Channing Tatum) at a Young Living event last night, where she walked us through what it was really like visiting her husband on set of the equally oiled-up sequel, Magic Mike XXL.
"Obviously, they were all about the self-tanning in that movie," she tells Refinery29. "There were quite a few hilarious moments of me walking into the guys’ makeup trailer with socks on... down there, just getting self-tanned by some older lady." (It's worth noting that, at this point in the interview, she flamboyantly pointed downward to indicate that the men wore the socks on their nether regions.) "They would line up and do it one-by-one — it was so funny to walk in on," she adds.
Dewan Tatum was so impressed by the work of Felicia Linsky — the spray tanner behind the movie's bronzed abs and glistening gluteal muscles — in fact, that she decided to hire her herself.
"I'm not a big spray-tanner. But then I was like, 'Dang, it does actually accentuate your abs,'" she laughs. "So I did it for Lip Sync Battle. I had the same woman come and do my abs. I was like, 'Make me look like a man in Magic Mike!'"
So there you have it: The only possible human who could upstage Channing's abs in a movie all about abs (well, and air humping) was his wife pretending to be him for the season two premiere of Lip Sync Battle. What a time to be alive.
