Jenna Dewan Tatum Just Revealed Her New Summer Look

Jenna Dewan Tatum traded in her signature deep, cool-tone chestnut hair for some seriously summery highlights. Her stylist, Kristin Ess, posted this photo of her handiwork on the World of Dance star onto Instagram, and we are all swooning over this perfection. The speckled gold highlights contrast brilliantly against Jenna's dark hair, looking like it shimmers in the sunlight. Jenna reportedly chose that shade of gold because it is color of her daughter Evie's hair. That is the most adorable. We also love how she's paired it with 60s-style makeup: the spidery eyelashes and barely-there pink lip for a truly beachy look.
Advertisement
Kristen Ess, who also styles Lauren Conrad and Lucy Hale, spoke with Glamor about how to cop these waves when you're stuck on land. First off, Ess uses products from her haircare line, which is affordably priced and available at Target. For this look, she used the Instant Lift Thickening Spray on damp hair and hit it with a blow dryer on a low heat setting with a diffuser. After the hair is mostly dry, Ess applies her Depth Defining Water Based Pomade to achieve a pieced-apart texture. She then adds a few more waves with a flat iron to frame Jenna's cheekbones, explaining that "although I want the hair to be natural and wild and free, I still want it to look like we've got it under control."
As a longtime beach waves haver myself (with zero natural texture), I can attest to the efficacy of this method to achieve long-lasting waves. If you wanted to extend the life of your hard-earned waves, just pin your hair into a bun before bed. Spritz with a sea salt spray in the morning, scrunch it up, a spray a flexible hold hairspray, and you're good to go.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement