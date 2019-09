Jenna Dewan Tatum Just Revealed Her New Summer Look

Kristen Ess, who also styles Lauren Conrad and Lucy Hale, spoke with Glamor about how to cop these waves when you're stuck on land. First off, Ess uses products from her haircare line , which is affordably priced and available at Target . For this look, she used the Instant Lift Thickening Spray on damp hair and hit it with a blow dryer on a low heat setting with a diffuser. After the hair is mostly dry, Ess applies her Depth Defining Water Based Pomade to achieve a pieced-apart texture. She then adds a few more waves with a flat iron to frame Jenna's cheekbones, explaining that "although I want the hair to be natural and wild and free, I still want it to look like we've got it under control."