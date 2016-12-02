You Have To See How Much Jenna Dewan Tatum’s Look Has Changed

At the start of her career, Jenna Dewan Tatum’s beauty looks made her a dead ringer for the type of girl who would be cast on The O.C. Her hair was long and worn in textured, beachy waves; she favored plenty of bronzer to radiate a sun-kissed glow; and makeup was minimal — just a touch of eyeliner, mascara, blush, and gloss.



But in the years since, her public profile has not only exploded, she’s adopted a more sophisticated look when on the red carpet. Eyes tend to be played up with smoky shadow, lips are painted in bright shades. And the bronzer? It appears as if that’s been tucked in the back of her makeup drawer. She’s also become a bit more experimental with her hair, even cutting her long, pop star-esque locks into an on-trend lob, which is often worn styled in lived-in waves and bends, courtesy of Jen Atkin.



The result is a more dynamic and decidedly grown-up look. But in her evolution, she’s stayed true to her roots, eschewing layers of falsies and heavy contouring for lighter makeup that flatters, instead. See how she went from beach babe to red carpet goddess in a decade’s time — all without alienating her vibe — ahead.