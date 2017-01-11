If you're not familiar with celebrity hair magician Kristin Ess, allow us to introduce you. The LA-based stylist is the creative genius behind those badass looks on The Beauty Department, works with some of the best hair in Hollywood — think Lucy Hale, Lauren Conrad, and Jenna Tatum — and even served as a judge for our 2016 Beauty Innovator Awards. So yeah, you could say we trust her.
Now, we've exclusively learned that one of the biggest names in the biz is stepping into unchartered territory — launching a spanking-new product line at Target, aptly named Kristin Ess Hair. Her goal with the collection? Damn good hair, of course. "A good hair day means waking up and your style has held," she tells R29 exclusively. "It means air-drying and your waves fall properly in place. It means your coils are voluminous and bouncy and free. It means you feel good about the way you look with little effort."
But that shouldn't have to come with a hefty price tag. In fact, Ess wants the products and treatments getting you there to be affordable and accessible for the masses, no matter your hair type. "I don't want anyone feeling like they were left out of this line," she says. "From the straightest, curliest, finest, thickest — the gang's all here."
While the full collection won't hit stores until January 22 (with an early launch on the Target website on January 15; more information on that to follow), we knew the stuff was going to be ridiculously good, so we asked Ess to walk the walk — and show us exactly what her new products could do. Ahead, we've got a sneak peek at the braids, beach waves, and ponytails that'll take you one step closer to Lucy Hale hair status.