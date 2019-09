Now, we've exclusively learned that one of the biggest names in the biz is stepping into unchartered territory — launching a spanking-new product line at Target , aptly named Kristin Ess Hair . Her goal with the collection? Damn good hair, of course. "A good hair day means waking up and your style has held," she tells R29 exclusively. "It means air-drying and your waves fall properly in place. It means your coils are voluminous and bouncy and free. It means you feel good about the way you look with little effort."