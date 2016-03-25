Lauren Conrad Is Giving Us Serious #HairGoals



Conrad’s hairstylist, Kristin Ess, shared a photo on Instagram of the look. It's simple and chic, yet glamorous. She styled Conrad’s hair slick straight with a side part, and accessorized it with a crystal crown comb that goes from ear-to-ear.



"This was a fun look for Lauren because she doesn't wear her hair sleek/straight very often," Ess told Refinery29.



As for the accessory, Ess said that Conrad was wearing a cool navy jumper that went perfectly, adding "I love that you can only see a hint of it from the front. It's kind of a fun surprise in the back!"



Ess also detailed the products she used to get Conrad's exact style: "For her shiny sleek straight look, I used Sexy Hair Soy Leave In Conditioner on wet hair, and smoothed it out using my large blonde Ibiza roundbrush + Elchim 2001 blowdryer. I passed over each section once using my Croc flat iron (I use the titanium one) for mega shine. I'm so OBSESSED with Oribe Gold Lust Oil and finished with that. I reapplied the Gold Lust Oil and brushed periodically throughout the day."



