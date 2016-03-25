Lauren Conrad Is Giving Us Serious #HairGoals

Lauren Conrad is always setting trends with her classic hairstyles. And she's done it again with an effortless style just in time for spring.
Conrad’s hairstylist, Kristin Ess, shared a photo on Instagram of the look. It's simple and chic, yet glamorous. She styled Conrad’s hair slick straight with a side part, and accessorized it with a crystal crown comb that goes from ear-to-ear.
"This was a fun look for Lauren because she doesn't wear her hair sleek/straight very often," Ess told Refinery29.
As for the accessory, Ess said that Conrad was wearing a cool navy jumper that went perfectly, adding "I love that you can only see a hint of it from the front. It's kind of a fun surprise in the back!"
Ess also detailed the products she used to get Conrad's exact style: "For her shiny sleek straight look, I used Sexy Hair Soy Leave In Conditioner on wet hair, and smoothed it out using my large blonde Ibiza roundbrush + Elchim 2001 blowdryer. I passed over each section once using my Croc flat iron (I use the titanium one) for mega shine. I'm so OBSESSED with Oribe Gold Lust Oil and finished with that. I reapplied the Gold Lust Oil and brushed periodically throughout the day."
The embellished hair accessory pictured is from Lelet NY and is made out of Swarovski crystal. Ess also shared a photo of numerous hair accessories that could be used with similar hairstyles.
This is a different look for Conrad, who usually wears her hair in delicate waves or braids. She even shares hair tutorials on her website, which just relaunched. Conrad will also tour across the country for the launch of her new book, Celebrate, which hits shelves on March 29.
So whether it’s for prom, a summer wedding, or if you’re just looking for a change in your hairstyle without reaching for the scissors, considered trying this effortless look.
