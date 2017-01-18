Last year, hair guru Jen Atkin introduced the beauty world to her brainchild, Ouai Haircare. Suddenly, everyone was itching for more celebrity hairstylist creations to make us feel like the 1% — without spending the big bucks like a star would. Luckily, Kristin Ess — the mastermind behind Lucy Hale’s ever-evolving hair and Lauren Conrad’s perfect braids — has come to the rescue. Yesterday, she announced with R29 exclusively that she's releasing a hair-care line that would be both affordable and high-end. And the products are just the juxtaposition we've been waiting for.
The 15-piece collection hits Target stores on January 22 (an early release on the megastore's website January 15). As for what to expect, Ess tells us her products will fill a gap in the market that reaches multiple different hair types and textures, at a price that's accessible to everyone. “It's affordable luxury," she says. The range costs between $10-$14, meaning us mere mortals can get in on that covetable Instagram hair without all the fuss — or the scary receipts.
Click ahead to get a preview of the collection, then get ready to plan your Target run. As is normally the case with the store, chances are you'll walk out with a lot more than you originally intended.