Finally, A High-End Celebrity Hair Care Line You Can Actually Afford

Last year, hair guru Jen Atkin introduced the beauty world to her brainchild, Ouai Haircare. Suddenly, everyone was itching for more celebrity hairstylist creations to make us feel like the 1% — without spending the big bucks like a star would. Luckily, Kristin Ess — the mastermind behind Lucy Hale’s ever-evolving hair and Lauren Conrad’s perfect braids — has come to the rescue. Yesterday, she announced with R29 exclusively that she's releasing a hair-care line that would be both affordable and high-end. And the products are just the juxtaposition we've been waiting for.
The 15-piece collection hits Target stores on January 22 (an early release on the megastore's website January 15). As for what to expect, Ess tells us her products will fill a gap in the market that reaches multiple different hair types and textures, at a price that's accessible to everyone. “It's affordable luxury," she says. The range costs between $10-$14, meaning us mere mortals can get in on that covetable Instagram hair without all the fuss — or the scary receipts.
Click ahead to get a preview of the collection, then get ready to plan your Target run. As is normally the case with the store, chances are you'll walk out with a lot more than you originally intended.

