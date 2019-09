Last year, hair guru Jen Atkin introduced the beauty world to her brainchild, Ouai Haircare . Suddenly, everyone was itching for more celebrity hairstylist creations to make us feel like the 1% — without spending the big bucks like a star would. Luckily, Kristin Ess — the mastermind behind Lucy Hale’s ever-evolving hair and Lauren Conrad’s perfect braids — has come to the rescue. Yesterday, she announced with R29 exclusively that she's releasing a hair-care line that would be both affordable and high-end. And the products are just the juxtaposition we've been waiting for.