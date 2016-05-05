

Unfortunately, Tatum says he doesn't plan to get onstage right now, claiming he's not in shape enough to do that on a nightly basis. (We know, hard to believe.) If it's any consolation however, Tatum does say he imagines there will be cameos from the original cast.



Tatum did however introduce the guys who will be in the live show and don't worry — they're all worthy replacements.



Tatum also revealed the show will be choreographed by the movie's original choreographer. So yes, expect to see a dance set to Ginuwine's "Pony."



While Tatum found himself making bad jokes about "magic" and "working hard" throughout the Facebook Live video — "I can't get away from those stupid double entendres" — what's not stupid is Tatum's goal to "revolutionize" male entertainment by figuring out how to change it from what's it's been to what it should be.



"We want to make it better," Tatum said, before adding, "It worked so well for so long, but the times they are a changin'."



Tatum said he wants to make Magic Mike Live more of a conversation instead of "just men going up there and trying to tell you what you should think is sexy."



In his opinions, this show "should be women empowering." We're sure women everywhere appreciate that.