Isn't it great when daytime TV gives you a side of striptease with your morning coffee?



Because Channing Tatum is in favor of a little "equal opportunity objectification," the Magic Mike star delivered an extra dose of fun on Tuesday's season premiere of Ellen. Tatum is directing the upcoming Las Vegas show Magic Mike Live, and brought along some of his dancers to perform a routine on DeGeneres' show.



"We just thought, let’s go make something cool. Let’s go make something really for you guys,"

Tatum explained to the audience. "Hopefully we’re going to be able to do that. It should be women empowering. You know, equal opportunity objectification for everyone."



A handful of Magic Mike Live dancers proceeded to grind to a remix of the movie's most iconic striptease soundtrack: "Pony."

