If the only thing you love more than brunch is watching muscular men dancing with their shirts off, you'll be pleasantly surprised to find out that there is now a way to enjoy both of those activities at the same time. That's right: There's a new Magic Mike-inspired brunch spot in Washington, D.C. Isn't America great?
Sax, a French-American restaurant and burlesque lounge, recently launched a brunch experience called "Sir Sundays." The big, beefy men who perform in this Magic Mike-like show do way more than just dance; according to the event's page, while you enjoy your bottomless mimosas and eggs, you can watch aerialists, pole performers, and go-go boys get down. You and your friends will even get your very own "Table Service Stud."
Since this place involves a show, it's a little more exclusive than other brunch spots. You'll need to reserve ahead of time, and tickets cost between $50 and $65. The ticket price includes food, drinks, and the show, so you really do get bang for your buck. FirstWeFeast reported that the first show occurred this past weekend, and it was a huge hit. A Sax security guard told The Washington Post, “I’ve never seen women act like this." The Magic Mike brunch extravaganza is expected to take place every Sunday as long as it brings in patrons. Finally, we can have our beefcakes and eat them, too (or something).
