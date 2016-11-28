Regrets? James Marsden has a few, including saying no to a role in Magic Mike. And to be honest, we aren't too happy with him for turning this one down, either.
On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Marsden said he took a hard pass on the Channing Tatum film because of its risqué wardrobe.
"I was struggling with the idea of me prancing around in a thong with maybe a handful of lines that could have ended up easily on the editing room floor, and just become like, a naked extra," he explained. The actor then admitted, "I have some regrets."
Now we're struggling to process the news that we could have seen a whole lot of Marsden. Though we did get to see a good bit of him on Westworld, so beggars can't be choosers.
A fully clothed Marsden did end his Ellen appearance by showing off some moves to Ginuwine's "Pony." And let's just say, he gives Mike a run for his money. Check out the clip, below.
