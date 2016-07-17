The kid from Magic Mike doesn't just have moves on-screen, he's got them off, too. And he's showing them off to his Instagram followers.
As Cosmopolitan pointed out, actor Alex Pettyfer posted a clip of him dancing to Ginuwine's "Pony" while at the office of his business venture, the recommendation app Hypit.
"When you're working late at night and your team decide to bring up the past!!!" he wrote.
Pettyfer was a good sport about the whole thing, though, bashfully throwing ping-pong balls at the cameraperson before turning his chair around and going into full-on male-dancer mode.
It's clear, the Brit actor's definitely still got it.
Perhaps Pettyfer will think about bringing those moves to Las Vegas, when the Magic Mike Live hits the strip in March 2017.
