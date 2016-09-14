6 Reasons Sasha Lane & Riley Keough Give Us Friendship Goals

Dear Riley Keough and Sasha Lane,



I would very much like to be included in the narrative of your friendship, because you two are absolutely the best celebrity friendship right now. You are killing the bestie game.



I know you two met while filming American Honey, the latest indie from Andrea Arnold, out September 30. I'm so pleased to see that you two hit it off despite your characters' contempt toward each other in the film.



Sasha, this is your first movie, and it's so nice that you have Riley to teach you the ropes of the crazy world of show business. Riley, you grew up in the spotlight, but you seem so chill. I mean, your grandpa is Elvis Presley! How do you seem so normal? I bet Sash keeps you grounded. I bet you guys have a ton of inside jokes.



I just wanted to give you a quick shout-out for being ultimate best friend goals.



1. Y'all are adorable.