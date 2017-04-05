James Charles Just Responded To Those Ghost Memes In The Best Way

The video begins by mocking the countless tweets relating his white face to the legend of Bloody Mary. Once the prank is over, he gets real. “Honestly you have no idea how fun it is to wake up in the morning and then wanting to cry yourself right back to sleep," he says sarcastically. “I’ve been seeing so many crazy pictures of me going around lately, like, not only at meet-and-greets meeting all of my favorite sisters out there, but also I’m seeing pictures of me doing things that I don’t even remember doing, like starring in anime films, urban legends, and apparently I’m the lead role in a horror movie that hasn’t even come out yet!” Charles then goes on to replicate the image in the best way he knows how: a makeup tutorial.