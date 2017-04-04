Demi Lovato has just made the biggest announcement of her career. No, it has nothing to do with her music, or her love life, or her health. It has to do with a meme. Or rather, a meme of her secret relative that was unearthed on Tumblr back in October of 2015; you know the one.
Demi Lovato has finally acknowledged the existence of Poot Lovato — the infamous and mysterious disfigured image of Demi Lovato — thus setting her free.
As a refresh, Poot polarized the internet when someone on Tumblr, and later the whole of Twitter, started sharing photoshopped images of pop culture moments with Poot Lovato's face plastered all over it. Upon seeing the first waves of Poot, Demi was upset, writing "Cool to see a shitty angle turn into a meme that circulates the Internet to people's amusement ha." She added: "Oh and make actual 'headlines.'" I'm glad to see that they're getting along now.
But now, a year and a half later, Demi has embraced the viral moment and is very smartly utilizing it to help promote the release of her latest single on Spotify. Smart girl.
Hope you guys are loving #NoPromises ? Stream it on @Spotify now!! @CheatCodesMusic https://t.co/AWSB1GqI6m— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 31, 2017
Say "hi" to your secret sis, Poot for us, Demi. Maybe she'll even get a shout-out on a track soon — now that would totally go viral.
