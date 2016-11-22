Unless you've been living under a rock, by now you surely know the name James Charles. The 17-year-old YouTube star was recently announced as the first male CoverGirl — and the internet went crazy for it. And while that is a huge milestone in itself, Charles is bringing more than just gender inclusivity to the table. He also represents an entire teen generation (that's Gen Z, FYI) that's poised to redefine beauty, challenge antiquated standards, and breathe fresh air into the industry.
Charles stopped by the Refinery29 L.A. offices, just after his new role was announced, to celebrate with a 10-minute makeup challenge. Of course, we didn't let him leave without playing a quick round of 29 Questions.
Press play to watch our West Coast staffers grill him about makeup, that yearbook photo, his secret talent, and so much more. Some of his answers may even surprise you — including how he feels about the "empowering" aspect of makeup.
If you weren't in love with him before, prepare yourself...
