Unless you've been living under a rock, by now you surely know the name James Charles . The 17-year-old YouTube star was recently announced as the first male CoverGirl — and the internet went crazy for it. And while that is a huge milestone in itself, Charles is bringing more than just gender inclusivity to the table. He also represents an entire teen generation (that's Gen Z , FYI) that's poised to redefine beauty, challenge antiquated standards, and breathe fresh air into the industry.Charles stopped by the Refinery29 L.A. offices, just after his new role was announced, to celebrate with a 10-minute makeup challenge . Of course, we didn't let him leave without playing a quick round of 29 Questions Press play to watch our West Coast staffers grill him about makeup, that yearbook photo , his secret talent , and so much more. Some of his answers may even surprise you — including how he feels about the "empowering" aspect of makeup.If you weren't in love with him before, prepare yourself...