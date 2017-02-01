James Charles Has A Secret Talent — & It's Not What You'd Expect

Update: It looks like James Charles has yet another secret talent — you know, besides his angelic singing voice and pro makeup skills. Turns out, we can also add "talented painter" to the list.
Before he shared his love of beauty in tutorials, Charles was behind the scenes, mastering the art of a paintbrush. He shared the post below as a throwback to his days as an artiste — and it is good. We thought Claude Monet was talented with a canvas, but Charles' work might be our favorite masterpiece yet.
This story was originally published on October 20, 2016.
CoverGirl face James Charles is rightly known for his incredibly skill with makeup. One wants to compare him to Leonardo or Michelangelo, except his palette carries, you know, makeup and not oil paint.
But did you know he's also a gifted singer?
We didn't, but we sure do now.
Charles teamed up with Anthony Gargiula to do a thirty second medley that somehow included six songs. Those songs are, in order, Sia's "The Greatest," gnash's "i hate u, i love u," Shawn Mendes' "Treat You Better," Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez's "We Don't Talk Anymore," The Chainsmokers feat Halsey's "Closer," and Ariana Grande's "Side to Side."
Medleys are always a crowd pleaser and Charles executes this with special aplomb. It doesn't hurt that his makeup game is always extremely on point. Listen below. You'd never know it was six different songs.
TOP HITS MASHUP 🎶 some sunday singing with my best friend @anthonygargiula 😊💕 hope u guys enjoy! tag your singing buddy! ____ songs in order: @siathisisacting the greatest @gnash i hate u i love u @shawnmendes treat you better @charlieputh x @selenagomez we don't talk anymore @iamhalsey x @thechainsmokers closer @arianagrande side to side
