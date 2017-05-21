Story from Entertainment News

Ruby Rose Interjects & Then Excuses Herself From The Taylor Swift & Katy Perry Feud

Shannon Carlin
Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images.
Ruby Rose would like to be excluded from the narrative surrounding Taylor Swift and Katy Perry's latest song-based feud. This is despite the fact that she knows it's kind of her fault for getting involved in the first place. Rose has now realized Twitter low blows aren't her style.
It all started when Perry released her new single "Swish Swish," which may or may not be a Swift diss track (but probably is). Being a Swift squad member, Rose immediately started going after Perry's new song without ever mentioning Swift's name. Rose instead tweeted that the track was a "sloppy mess of writing" and that "to go from rebranding as political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer."
What was also a bummer for Rose was realizing she didn't like the message she was sending with her anti-"Swish Swish" tweets. As E! reported, Rose tweeted, "Being mean doesn't suit me and leaves me feeling dirty." She explained that she gets "triggered when I think bullies don't get held accountable and it makes me think I should say something," but she knows it's not her place. That is for karma to decide, she feels.
Rose also knows going after someone you think is a bully by being a bit of a bully yourself is a bit hypocritical even if it was well-intentioned. "Clearly comes from being bullied in school & wanting to stick up for the underdogs," Rose wrote. "However I shouldn't stoop because then the msg is mixed."
Another mixed message may be Perry's new song. While Rose saw it as an attack against Swift, Perry told Jimmy Fallon when she appeared on The Tonight Show that "Swish Swish" is an anti-bullying anthem.
“I think it’s a great anthem for people to use whenever someone is trying to hold you down or bully you,” Perry said, adding, “‘Swish Swish’ represents the liberation from the negative that doesn’t serve you.”
Rose may have liberated herself from the negative, but we doubt it was to the sounds of this track.
