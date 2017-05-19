Well, that escalated quickly. If you didn't stay up late last night, you missed Katy Perry dropping her new single with Nicki Minaj, "Swish Swish," at midnight. Then you missed Ruby Rose getting very upset about it all, while everyone else went to the kitchen to brew some tea.
Though Perry told Entertainment Weekly that "there is no one thing that's calling out any one person" on her new album, Witness, her supposed arch-nemesis Taylor Swift seems to at least be one of the people being called out on "Swish Swish." The song's cover art shows an illustrated hand clutching a receipt from "Karma Coffee & Tea" — whiffs of Tay and Kimye — while Perry begins the track by calling herself a tiger who doesn't "need opinions from a shellfish or a sheep." And it has not gone unnoticed that Minaj has had her own issues with Swift. Minaj and Perry, by the way, will also soon be collaborating on a new song with Swift's ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris. To think, this all started over a spat over backup dancers.
Advertisement
It's hard to deny that this at least seems like a response to Swift's "Bad Blood" and a clap-back to anyone who has ever crossed Perry. While Minaj works in a few mentions to her own celebrity beef with Remy Ma, Perry issues this warning:
"So keep calm, honey, I'ma stick around/For more than a minute, get used to it/Funny my name keeps comin' otcho mouth/'Cause I stay winning/Lay 'em up like/Swish, swish, bish/Another one in the basket/Can't touch this/Another one in the casket."
In the court of popular opinion, anyway, the singer is definitely guilty of trying to get under Swift's skin. Ruby Rose, a certified member of Swift's squad, was quick to blast the song and defend her famous friend. Though the former Orange is the New Black star told a follower she didn't have a problem with Minaj, she didn't hold back with her thoughts on Perry.
"Purposeful poop" to "bomb a petit" to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make 'Wit..I mean "fetch" happen.— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017
I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer.— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017
I've always stood up for the people I love and against things I think are cheap or mean spirited. That's not new. You have to follow your ❤️— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017
You are her fans you should buy all her songs so the songs will finally chart. If as many as tweeted me bought her last 3 .. the'd be hits https://t.co/lrnBNP3S1E— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017
Shots fired. In Perry's defense, Swift's squad has to stop pretending that "Bad Blood" doesn't exist. But did Perry go too far with her "casket" references? We'll let the Twitter stans work this one out.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement