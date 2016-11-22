Is There Anything Ruby Rose Doesn't Talk To Taylor Swift About?

Ruby Rose and Taylor Swift have made no secret of their friendship. And it sounds like the super tight pair doesn't keep secrets from each other, either.
Rose opened up about her friendship with the pop star in a new interview with an Australian news and entertainment site. "I talk to her about everything and everyone,” the Orange Is The New Black actress said of Swift. That includes her recently rekindled romance with one-time girlfriend and long-time best friend Jess Origliasso, according to Rose. She also clued in the rest of her and Taylor's squad when she got back together with the Veronicas singer earlier in November. (Just imagine what those star-powered group texts look like!)
Whether or not we should actually refer to Rose and Swift's group of friends as a "squad," though, is up for debate. “I do think it’s funny, the whole ‘squad’ thing. I don’t think Taylor ever called it that," Rose laughed. "I think the media ran with it because it sounds cool,” she laughed. Guilty as charged.
