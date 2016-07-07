Ruby Rose Posts Tribute To Taylor Swift

Ruby Rose is drinking the Taylor Swift Kool-Aid.
The Orange is the New Black alum returned from Swift's Fourth of July celebrations to share some love for the singer.
Rose first shared a quote from her interview in the Australian edition of Marie Claire in which she gushes about her famous pal. She calls the pop star "one of my best friends" in the interview.
"[Taylor is] one of the most amazing and kind people I know," she told the magazine.
She then posted a snapshot of the pair bonding at the beach last weekend. Alas, the caption does not read: "A little bit country. A little bit rock 'n' roll."
It's a shame it's too late to include Rose in the "Bad Blood" video. How perfect would that casting have been?
