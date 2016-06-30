Ruby Rose Says Love Whoever You Want, Especially You Taylor Swift



Then, she goes on to talk about "celebrity relationships," which seems to be about the Taylor Swift and the Hiddleswift phenomena. She tells her followers that they should "date who you want" and "love who you want" because we can't change who we love.



"I feel like this is the mentality fans have on celebrity relationships.. I get it that they invest in couples and root for them and it's sweet, but that relationship is still only between two people. If the relationship ends why do people assume something happened or someone is to blame? Why do they think they know anything about the relationship to be able to make a better call than those in it? Love is a beautiful thing. Some love one person their whole life, others love many, some never find love, and sadly some get so hurt so many times they get broken and stop looking. So if a woman moves on from a relationship 8 months ( or 2 weeks ) after a breakup isn't that beautiful? That someone can still continue to open their hearts to people despite times in their lives I'm sure it's been broken.. It's not an insult to every ex they have ever had...new love never erases old love. It's a separate thing, a new entity. You can't change the people you loved just be glad you loved at all they are all lessons and memories and make up our life story. I personally respect all of the people who never get jaded, who always love with their whole hearts. Over and over and I think it's twisted that we shame women for opening their hearts or label it as a weakness when in reality it's one of the scariest things to do. Date who you want, love who you want, love is the most valuable thing in the world and nothing comes remotely close to its significance during our time on this planet. So next time you want to tell me who I should be with or who anyone should be with... Maybe just use that energy to find your love. Because trust me.. We are adults and we know how to follow our hearts."



Rose added later on Twitter that her mini-relationship advice novel isn't dedicated to just one person (Swift) but to everyone, including herself.

