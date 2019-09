Origliasso confirmed her relationship with the Orange is the New Black star during a radio interview on Australia's Nova 96.9 . She and Rose first began dating in 2008, and remained friends after their breakup. Filming a music video together was the spark that reignited their flame. "We have been friends for eight years. A really long time and it was just honestly the craziest thing," Origliasso said. "We just reconnected over doing this video, she wrote and directed it, and is in it with us and we just sort of fell in love... It’s pretty cute honestly." The singer added, "It is our love story in this video"