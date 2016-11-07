A week ago, The Veronicas singer Jessica Origliasso shared a photo on Instagram suggesting that she had reunited with ex-girlfriend Ruby Rose. Yesterday, Rose further fueled speculation when she shared a similarly lovey-dovey picture. Well, good news for anybody hoping that the rumor was true: They are indeed a couple.
Origliasso confirmed her relationship with the Orange is the New Black star during a radio interview on Australia's Nova 96.9. She and Rose first began dating in 2008, and remained friends after their breakup. Filming a music video together was the spark that reignited their flame. "We have been friends for eight years. A really long time and it was just honestly the craziest thing," Origliasso said. "We just reconnected over doing this video, she wrote and directed it, and is in it with us and we just sort of fell in love... It’s pretty cute honestly." The singer added, "It is our love story in this video"
Advertisement
Origliasso's sister Lisa was on-hand to vouch for the couple's communicability. "From the beginning, I’ve always seen the chemistry and connection there," she said. And so have their fans, evidently. "You look blissfully, beautifully, crazy in love. Congrats to yoo and Ruby. Your souls are meant to be one" one commenter wrote. "THEY'RE TOGETHER AGAIN" wrote another.
Rose reportedly split from her model-entrepreneur girlfriend Harley Gusman in August. Three months later, it looks like things are falling into place for the actress.
Advertisement