Story from Pop Culture

Ruby Rose & Harley Gusman Have Reportedly Split

Sabrina Rojas Weiss

proud of this 1. @rubyrose

A photo posted by Harley🍒 (@harleygusman) on


Perhaps Ruby Rose and Harley Gusman were just a summer love story. According to People, actress-DJ Rose and Gusman, a model and skincare entrepreneur, have split after less than three months together.

"They weren't on the same page," a source told the magazine.
The Orange Is the New Black star had been dating Gusman since at least June, when the two were spotted at a restaurant in Hollywood — the surefire way to announce your new relationship. The second way to make your love official, of course, is to attend a Taylor Swift party together, and be featured in its elaborate Instagram documentation. They completed that milestone beautifully at Swift's Fourth of July bash.

Let's get a unicorn @austinkingsleyswift said.. It'll be great he said haha @harleygusman

A photo posted by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on

Their Instagram feeds don't have many pictures of themselves together in recent weeks, though they clearly were on vacation together as recently as two weeks ago.

Gusman, a VP and head of marketing at Truly Organic, was Rose's first public relationship since the Aussie broke up with fiancée Phoebe Dahl back in December. With three upcoming movies (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, and John Wick: Chapter Two) to promote, and more modeling and music gigs on the horizon, she'll have plenty to distract herself from her love life.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture