Ruby Rose & Harley Gusman Have Reportedly Split

The Orange Is the New Black star had been dating Gusman since at least June, when the two were spotted at a restaurant in Hollywood — the surefire way to announce your new relationship. The second way to make your love official, of course, is to attend a Taylor Swift party together, and be featured in its elaborate Instagram documentation. They completed that milestone beautifully at Swift's Fourth of July bash.
Their Instagram feeds don't have many pictures of themselves together in recent weeks, though they clearly were on vacation together as recently as two weeks ago.
Gusman, a VP and head of marketing at Truly Organic, was Rose's first public relationship since the Aussie broke up with fiancée Phoebe Dahl back in December. With three upcoming movies (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, and John Wick: Chapter Two) to promote, and more modeling and music gigs on the horizon, she'll have plenty to distract herself from her love life.
Gusman, a VP and head of marketing at Truly Organic, was Rose's first public relationship since the Aussie broke up with fiancée Phoebe Dahl back in December. With three upcoming movies (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, and John Wick: Chapter Two) to promote, and more modeling and music gigs on the horizon, she'll have plenty to distract herself from her love life.
Advertisement