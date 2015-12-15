After announcing that they have called off their engagement after 21 months, Ruby Rose and Phoebe Dahl sent each other some very sweet "goodbye" tweets. Dahl, a designer, first shared her sentiments via the account for her ethical clothing line, Faircloth & Supply. She tweeted, "You have brought me to my best and I will always love you. I can't wait to see what the future brings for us." Rose, 29, was quick to return the love. The Orange Is the New Black actress tweeted that her ex-fiancée "remains very dear to my heart. I will forever treasure our time together. I’m a better person because of all we shared."
Yesterday, Dahl confirmed the breakup in a statement to UsWeekly. “After two wonderful years together, Ruby and I have decided to part ways," the 27-year-old said. "While we still love each other and support each other in every way, it is our mutual decision to part ways." She continued, "Our break is not the result of any media speculation, and we want nothing but the best for each other." The couple announced their engagement in March 2014 via Instagram.
Back in August, Dahl opened up about her whirlwind affair with Rose, who she says quite literally made her believe in love at first sight. “Do I believe in love at first sight? I didn’t before Ruby but now I do," she said. "It happened to me — I met Ruby at a barbecue I threw a year and a half ago and we got engaged within about three months. It was all very instant," Dahal recalled. "We're enjoying being engaged," she added.
@RubyRose you have brought me to my best and I will always love you. I can't wait to see what the future brings for us.— Faircloth + Supply (@FAIRCLOTHSUPPLY) December 15, 2015
@FAIRCLOTHSUPPLY remains very dear to my heart. I will forever treasure our time together. I’m a better person because of all we shared.— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) December 15, 2015
