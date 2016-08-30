Ruby Rose’s Latest Tattoo Is Pinterest Goals

Guys Home Depot is trying to save paper.. So now you can order me and I will stand facing your wall until you pick the color you like. I'll even stand facing the wall as you have breakfast and as you're watching tv at night so you can see the colors at different times. Offer limited. Conditions apply. *this is a completely false ad

A photo posted by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on Aug 29, 2016 at 3:45am PDT