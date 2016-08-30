Ruby Rose’s Latest Tattoo Is Pinterest Goals

Guys Home Depot is trying to save paper.. So now you can order me and I will stand facing your wall until you pick the color you like. I'll even stand facing the wall as you have breakfast and as you're watching tv at night so you can see the colors at different times. Offer limited. Conditions apply. *this is a completely false ad
Ruby Rose’s body art ranges from the whimsical (look, there’s a unicorn tattooed on her thigh!) to the literal (an ace of hearts card over her heart; a gunslinger at her hip). She's got portraits, script, animals...and very little empty real estate. But the Orange Is the New Black actress found some room for the new back ink she recently revealed on Instagram: an expansive collection of 66 Sherwin-Williams-style numbered color swatches, stretching from one shoulder blade to the other.
“Guys, Home Depot is trying to save paper... So now you can order me and I will stand facing your wall until you pick the color you like,” Rose joked in the caption. “I'll even stand facing the wall as you have breakfast and as you're watching tv at night so you can see the colors at different times. Offer limited. Conditions apply. *This is a completely false ad.”
We're not sure of the real meaning behind the actress and DJ's new ink, but perhaps she just really loves Pantone. Hey, a million design blogs can’t be wrong — seeing hundreds of colors organized by gradient and spectrum is strangely mesmerizing. We'll be watching to see if Rose gives us any other clues, but in the meantime, we’re content gazing upon this orderly design.
